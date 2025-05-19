Haryana boosts MSME ecosystem and digital governance in Tier 2, 3 cities

In a major thrust to improve ease of doing business, empower MSMEs, and accelerate digital governance in Tier 2 and 3 cities, the Haryana Government has launched a slew of transformative reforms. Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi chaired a high-level review meeting on Monday to assess progress on action points arising from the 4th Conference of Chief Secretaries.

The state has eliminated 446 obsolete compliance requirements under 14 major Central and State laws and decriminalised 27 minor offences. These updates have been uploaded to the DPIIT portal as part of the national Reducing Compliance Burden (RCB) initiative. Haryana is aligning its laws with the Jan Vishwas Bill, targeting decriminalisation of 50 additional provisions across 231 Acts by year-end.

To date, 838 business-facing and 271 citizen-facing compliances have been simplified. Additionally, all infrastructure projects above Rs 100 crore must now go through the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan framework, undergoing a multi-tiered approval process culminating with the Chief Minister’s clearance.

Under the “Cluster Plug and Play” scheme, the state has approved 33 industrial park projects across smaller towns with the grant support of Rs 64.54 crore. These plug-and-play parks, featuring flatted factory infrastructure, enable rapid enterprise setup and have seen the scheme’s tenure extended to June 2025.

Further, under the PADMA initiative, Haryana is developing mini-industrial parks in all 143 blocks. Three parks are currently under construction, and seven more are targeted for completion within this fiscal year.

The “Invest Haryana” portal now offers 140 services spanning 29 departments, with 20 more district-level services set to be integrated this year. A major revamp of the Single Window System is planned by end-2025, introducing real-time dashboards, predictive analytics, and an AI-based Chatbot. As a result of workflow automation, clearance times have dropped from 24 to 12 days since 2022.

Under the 2022 State Startup Policy, over 8,800 DPIIT-registered startups have been established in Haryana, with women entrepreneurs leading 45 per cent of them. The state is providing incubation, mentoring, and seed funding support, particularly via the Innovation and Startup Hub in Gurugram. Ten new incubation centres are scheduled to launch in Tier 2 and 3 cities this year, along with lease subsidies and structured mentorship.

Haryana has set up 30 Common Facility Centres (CFCs) under the Mini Cluster Development Scheme, enabling shared access to modern machinery and export support. Successful clusters in Sirsa and Rewari have generated thousands of jobs. The state now plans to establish 50 additional CFCs and one PADMA park in each district by 2026.

A total of 105 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across Haryana have been converted into Renewable Energy training hubs, skilling over 4,400 trainees in solar and green technologies. Additionally, the Haryana Matrushakti Udyamita Yojana is empowering women entrepreneurs by offering loans up to Rs 5 lakh with a 7 per cent interest subvention.