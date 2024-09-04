Haryana Assembly polls: BJP’s first list of 67 candidates out, CM Saini fielded from Ladwa seat

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Wednesday evening, announced its first list of 67 candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections.

The party has fielded state Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini from the Ladwa seat.

Another prominent candidate of the BJP figuring in the first list is former Haryana minister Anil Vij who will be contesting from the Ambala Cantt constituency.

Advertisement

Other key candidates fielded by the saffron party in the first list are Gian Chand Gupta from Panchkula, Kanwar Pal Gurjar from Jagadhri, Sunita Duggal from Ratia (SC), Bhavya Bishnoi from Adampur, Tejpal Tanwar from Sohna, Shakti Rani Sharma from Kalka,

Santosh Sarwan from Mulana (SC), Kamlesh Dhanda from Kalayat and Shruti Choudhry from Tosham.

The voting for the 90-member legislative assembly in Haryana will be held on October 5, with the last date for filing nominations being September 12. The counting of votes will take place on October 8.

On Tuesday, a key meeting was held to discuss the candidates at former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s residence in Delhi.

The meeting was attended by BJP Haryana Election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, election co-in-charge Biplab Dev, state in-charge Satish Punia, and state co-in-charge Surender Nagar, among others.

On September 2, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, BJP Haryana election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, election co-in-charge Biplab Dev, state in-charge Satish Punia, state co-in-charge Surender Nagar, and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met and held talks regarding the candidates.

On August 31, the Election Commission of India (ECI) revised the polling date for the Haryana Assembly elections from October 1 to October 5, and moved the counting of votes for both the Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana assemblies from October 4 to October 8.