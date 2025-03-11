Haryana aims to become flood-free: HSTAC directs officials to form Joint Flood Management System

Chairman of the Haryana State Technical Advisory Committee (HSTAC) Dr Sumita Misra has directed the Revenue and Irrigation Department officers to submit a proposal for the development of a Joint Flood Management and Information System by April 15. This initiative aims to make Haryana a flood-free state. Additionally, a Jal Shakti Abhiyan will be launched in Panchkula on March 22.

Dr Misra issued these directives while chairing the 54th meeting of the committee on Tuesday. The proposed flood management system will be modelled after similar frameworks in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to ensure an integrated approach to flood control.

Advertisement

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary of the Irrigation Department Anurag Agarwal, Director General of the Agriculture Department Rajnarayan Kaushik, Administrator and Chief Engineer of the Department Dr Satbir Singh Kadia, along with senior officials, divisional commissioners, and deputy commissioners from all districts.

Advertisement

She further instructed officials to expedite pending projects by submitting the necessary budgetary and project-related proposals at the earliest. She requested a detailed three-year flood protection plan and urged the swift completion of flood control initiatives in the state.

Highlighting ongoing efforts, Dr Misra stated that 358 flood control projects are currently in progress across Haryana, with an estimated expenditure of Rs 556 crore. She directed Deputy Commissioners to prioritise key projects in their respective districts and ensure their timely completion.