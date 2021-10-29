‘Haryana-Africa Conclave’ begins to boost bilateral trade & connectivity

A two-day ‘Haryana-Africa Conclave’, began on Thursday with an aim to boost bilateral trade and connectivity between two regions by strengthening diplomatic connections and bilateral relations.

Ambassadors and senior embassy officials from 12 African nations and ministers and bureaucrats attended the Conclave titled ‘Transforming Haryana through a Go Global Approach’ organised by Foreign Cooperation Department, Haryana.

The 12 African nations including Malawi, Mozambique, Tanzania, Madagascar, Nigeria, Eritrea, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Senegal, Kenya, Ethiopia, and Ghana attended the Conclave’s Series–1.

An official spokesperson said the first Haryana Africa Conclave aims to boost economic and cultural ties, as not only will this create a framework and opportunities to collaborate but will also increase people-to-people engagement between the two regions.

This Conclave is a major step in this long-standing friendship, one that will reap benefits for both regions on their road to development, the spokesperson said.

On the first day of the Conclave today, as a part of exploring the cultural ties that can prevail between both the regions, the Haryana government hosted a cultural night followed by dinner on the first day of its kind of Conclave at Gymkhana Club, MDC, Panchkula highlighting cultural dances being organized by North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC), Patiala highlighted 5 different States including Haryana, Punjab, Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir.

On the second day of the Conclave to be held on 29 October, Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar will also address the delegation and dignitaries along with brainstorming discussion session of the delegates and dignitaries from both the regions will be discussing the potential for collaboration in the areas of agriculture, skill development, education, information technology, agro-based food processing, dairy, sports, cultural exchange, mutual interest, and several other sectors benefiting from each other’s relative strength in various areas.

The Conclave will also seek a discussion on forging sisterhood relationships and promoting cultural exchange and increasing people-to-people engagement between the two regions, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said Haryana shares many similarities with the African continent as both regions enjoy a dominant agrarian base, young demographic and large consumer market.

“These synergies provide a strong foundation for building lasting economic trade and bilateral ties between Haryana and Africa. Hence, this Conclave would certainly play a pivotal role in formulating country-wise strategies to promote trade and investment with the existing and potential trade partners,” he added.