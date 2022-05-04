Haryana : Over 3 quintals of Ganja hidden in a ‘well’ seized, 2 held

Under the ongoing anti-drug drive, Haryana Police has recovered three quintals and 13 kilogram ganja (cannabis) hidden inside a well in Nuh district.

Two persons have been arrested in a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. They have been identified as Ansar, a resident of village Golpuri district Nuh and Mormal, a native of village Khilluka district Bharatpur (Rajasthan). Police also recovered a container vehicle from the accused.

An official spokesperson said the police team had received information the arrested accused were engaged in the illegal trade of supplying ganja in a Rajasthan registration number container truck.

After getting information, a blockade was established on Nuh-Sohna road near the grain market gate and a Rajasthan registration number container coming from Firozpur Jhirka side was signaled to stop for checking.

The vehicle was searched on the spot on suspicion of having narcotics in the container. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 200 bags filled with black ash, the spokesperson said.

When both the accused Ansar and Mormal were interrogated thoroughly, they confessed and told that both had brought ganja filled inside 10 bags in the vehicle and the same was hidden inside in a deep well near village Sakras, to evade arrest.

Taking both the accused along, the police team reached the village and recovered three quintals and 13 kg ganja from 10 bags inside the well. Both the accused will be taken on police remand for more in-depth interrogation, the spokesperson said.