After two weeks since Manohar Lal Khattar took oath as Chief Minister and Dushyant Chautala as his deputy, 10 other legislators took oath as ministers in the state on Thursday.

The strength of the council of ministers reached 12, with 10 ministers swearing-in today. Among the 10 ministers, six are of cabinet rank while four are ministers of state.

Dushyant Chautala led Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) got one seat in the cabinet apart from Dushyant being the Deputy Chief Minister, while one seat was given to an independent MLA, while the other eight ministers are from BJP.

Those who were inducted in the cabinet are six-time MLA from Ambala cantonment Anil Vij, Krishanpal Gujjar from Jagadhri seat, Mool Chand Sharma from Ballabgarh, Ranjeet Chautala from Rania seat, Jai Parkash Dalal from Loharu seat and Banwari Lal from Bawal seat.

BJP MLAs Om Prakash Yadav, Kamlesh Dhandha, Sandeep Singh and JJP MLA Anup Dhanak took oath as minister of state.

In the 17-day-old Manohar Lal Khattar’s cabinet, Kamlesh Dhandha, the BJP MLA from Kalayat seat, was the only woman minister who took the oath.

All the ministers took oath in Hindi barring former hockey player, Sandeep Singh who was donning a saffron turban and took oath in Punjabi.

The ceremony took place at the lawns of Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh attended by Union minister Narender Singh Tomar and Krishanpal Gujjar, state BJP in-charge Anil Jain, state BJP chief Subhash Barala, speaker Gian Chand Gupta, JJP state chief Nishan Singh, former ministers Ram Bilash Sharma, Capt Abhimanyu and Manish Grover among others.