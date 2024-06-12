Harsh Malhotra assumes charge as Minister of State for Corporate Affairs

First time Member of Parliament (MP) Harsh Malhotra assumed charge as the Minister of State for Corporate Affairs here on Wednesday.

The 60-year-old is the first time MP belonging to the BJP and has been elected from East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

After assuming the charge, Malhotra interacted with Secretary, MCA, Manoj Govil, and other senior officers of MCA and its affiliated organisations.

Malhotra was briefed on the key initiatives and policy issues of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and its affiliated organisations. He was also apprised of the ongoing issues and the forthcoming challenges.

He expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving him the opportunity to serve as the Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs and serve the country.

Malhotra said: “I want to thank the top leadership of the party as I am getting the chance to work under the guidance of Nirmala Sitharaman.”

He said on the basis of Sankalp Patra 2024, work will be started very soon and will be completed in due course of time.

“It is a very big responsibility, top leadership has trusted me,” Malhotra added.

He was sworn in as a Union Minister of State in the BJP-led NDA Government on Sunday evening.

Active in public service for over three decades, Malhotra became a councillor from Welcome Colony Ward in 2012. In 2015, he was elected as the Mayor of the erstwhile East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC).

Malhotra, one of the three General Secretaries of the BJP’s Delhi unit, is a Science Graduate from Hansraj College, Delhi University.