Harjinder Singh Kukreja features in ‘The Sikh 100’ list

Harjinder Singh Kukreja, a prominent social media influencer and restaurateur from India, has featured in the 11th edition of ‘The Sikh 100,’ the annual list of the most powerful, influential, and contemporary Sikhs in the world.

Kukreja has been placed at number 98 among the 100 individuals selected for the list. In 2022, Kukreja was appointed a “Cultural Ambassador for India” as a part of India’s celebrations of 75 years of Independence.

His work and achievements have also been recognised by the Indian government, making him one of the 75 content creators felicitated for their contribution to Indian culture.

The Sikh 100 is an annual publication that profiles 100 of the most powerful and influential contemporary individuals out of 27 million Sikhs worldwide. It traverses all sectors, including business, education, politics, media, entertainment, sport, and charity.

The Sikh Group’s CEO Dr Navdeep Singh said: “Since we published the first list back in 2012, we receive a constant influx of nominations for individuals from every walk of life. The enormous achievements of the Sikh community never cease to amaze me when we read the stories of the applicants.”

“As in all the previous years, the 2023 list contains many elite international dignitaries, public figures, community heroes, sports stars, celebrities, and businessmen from around the world,” he added.