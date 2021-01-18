Devotees visiting Haridwar during the current Kumbh Mela will get a chance to get a glimpse of hill life through wall paintings. Artists are busy creating murals on walls showcasing the splendor of religious faith, folk traditions and mythological culture in this holy township.

A folk artist playing bagpipe, village women going to forest to collect fodder, artists playing drums, villagers dancing, murals of gods/goddesses, city life of Haridwar, etc — these wall paintings have been done on the walls of bridges, ghats, government building walls in the Kumbh area.

Mythological paintings of religious beliefs and cultural life are ready to woo the guests.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said, “The state government is committed to grand hosting of the Kumbh Mela. Efforts are being made to make the visitors familiar with the folk and cultural heritage of Uttarakhand.”

The Uttarakhand government is using wall painting as a medium to make the tourists and devotees aware about the tradition, culture and mythological heritage of the hill state.

The artworks have been created under the ‘Paint My City’ campaign of the Haridwar Roorkee Development Authority. Various organizations are helping to decorate the Kumbh Mela area with paintings.