Hardik not quitting Congress

Hardik Patel denied rumours of him leaving the Congress party. While talking to media persons on Thursday Hardik said that “There is a rumour that I am leaving Congress, I do not know who is spreading so,” Patel said while attending an event in Surat.

Hardik who wanted several changes in the party and had suggested them to Rahul Gandhi said that “If speaking truth is a crime, consider me guilty. The people of Gujarat have expectations from us, we have to stand up to them.”

He further added, “I have given my 100 per cent to Congress till now, and will give the same in the coming days.

We will do better development in Gujarat. There will be small fights and blame games within the party, but we have to work together to make Gujarat a better place.”

Hardik Patel emerged as the leader of the Patidar agitation demanding reservation for the community in Gujarat in 2015 and later joined Congress.

(ANI inputs)