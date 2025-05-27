Hardcore Maoist leader carrying Rs 4 lakh bounty surrenders before Odisha police

A hardcore Maoist leader involved in multiple criminal cases including the killing of civilians, armed attack on security forces and carrying a cash reward of Rs 4 lakh on his head on Tuesday surrendered before the police in Odisha’s Rayagada district, an official said.

Bijaya Punem, who represented the outlawed Bansadhara-Ghumusar-Nagavali (BGN) Division of CPI (Maoist) outfit, decided to sever ties with the Maoist outfit principally because of ideological deviation of the organization, the official said.

Besides, rude and abnormal behavior of the leadership, frequent operations by security forces in their operating areas, insufficient food, water and clothes, tough terrain in Odisha, language problems with Telugu-speaking leaders and lack of active public support drove him to shun the path of violence and join the mainstream, added the officials.

As per reports, Bijaya was a member of the BGN Division’s Ghumsar Area Committee and was wanted in multiple cases and had a reward of Rs 4 lakh on his head.

Bijaya joined the outfit in 2009 and was promoted to Area Commander Member (ACM). In 2024, he took leadership of the Ghumsar Area Committee under the BGN Division. Bijaya surrendered with a pistol and eight rounds of ammunition.

He will be duly rehabilitated and will receive monetary assistance as per the Surrender and Rehabilitation Scheme of Government of Odisha. He will also get financial assistance for building houses, pursuing studies and getting training in a trade and vocation of his will.

The surrender and rehabilitation policy of Odisha Government is widely regarded as the best in the country. In the period from 2006 till 2024, as many as 647 Maoists have surrendered before the Odisha Police and joined the mainstream, concluded the officials.