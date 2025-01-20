Har CM announces horticulture college, hockey astroturf for Naraingarh

In a major boost to education and sports infrastructure in the region, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, on Monday, announced the establishment of a Horticulture College and Hockey Astroturf in stadium in the Naraingarh Assembly constituency.

The college will be affiliated with Maharana Pratap Horticulture University, Karnal, and is expected to provide world-class education and research opportunities in the field of horticulture to the youth of the region.

Advertisement

Announcing the installation of a Hockey Astroturf at Badagarh stadium, he also stated that high-mast lights will be installed to ensure hockey players can continue their practice sessions even after evening.The CM made these announcements while addressing a public meeting at Naraingarh.

Advertisement

Furthermore, he announced that the state government will review the physical report of ‘Naraian Talab’ and submit it to the Pond Authority to ensure its renovation and restoration. He also declared the four-laning of the road from Patarheri to Shahzadpur- Naraingarh.

To improve local infrastructure, the CM allocated Rs 10 crore for the repair and renovation of PWD roads in the constituency. An additional Rs five crore was announced for the repair of roads under the Marketing Board.

In addition, he also announced Rs five crore for the development of villages within the Naraingarh Assembly constituency. He highlighted that community centers have already been constructed in around 45 villages and assured that similar facilities will be provided gradually in the remaining villages.

The Chief Minister said that the state government had already announced the establishment of a cooperative sugar mill in Naraingarh. Acknowledging the challenges faced by farmers, he said that the government has actively discussing their issue and formed a committee under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary.

The Chief Secretary is personally overseeing the issue, and three meetings have already been held in this regard. The Chief Minister said that either the existing mill will be established as a cooperative sugar mill, or an alternative cooperative mill will be set up. This decision will be implemented soon to ensure that the farmers of Naraingarh and surrounding areas do not face any further difficulties.

On this occasion, Saini also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 10 development projects in the Naraingarh Assembly constituency, with a total cost of Rs 43.28 crore. Of these, seven projects worth Rs 22.23 crore were inaugurated, and the foundation stone for three projects worth Rs 21.05 crore was laid.

The inaugurated projects include the construction of several new link roads, as well as the widening and renovation of existing roads. In addition, the Regional Horticulture Research Centre in Chandsoli, under Maharana Pratap Horticulture University, Karnal, was also inaugurated.