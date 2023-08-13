Congress leader on Sunday inaugurated the power facility at Dr Ambedkar District Memorial Cancer Center in Kerala’s Wayanad and said that he is happy to give Rs 50 lakh from the MP fund.

“I am very happy to come here and inaugurate the power plant. I hope this electrical line will help the hospital. I am happy to give Rs 50 lakh from the MP fund. This hospital will get Rs 5 crore for good work from doctors,” Congress MP said.

“I am aware this hospital was started in 1994 and was upgraded in 2013 and it is one of few cancer facilities,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi visited Wayanad for the first time after the restoration of Parliament membership. He was reinstated as Wayanad MP last week, after the Supreme Court on August 4 stayed his conviction in the ‘Modi’ surname remark case.

Congress MP who is on a two-day visit, on Saturday, arrived at Coimbatore airport and started his visit by visiting Udhagamandalam (Ooty).

Addressing a gathering in his parliamentary constituency for the first time after being reinstated as Lok Sabha MP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at the BJP saying that his relationship with the people of Wayanad will become even stronger if they try to separate them.

“The BJP and the RSS do not understand what a family is. They don’t understand that the more they try to separate you and me, the closer we will become. They think that if we disqualify Rahul Gandhi, his relationship with Wayanad will break. If you disqualify Rahul Gandhi, his relationship with Wayanad will become even stronger,” he said.

According to sources, the Congress MP will embark on a Europe tour, covering three countries namely Belgium, Norway, and France from the second week of September where he will be meeting European Union Parliamentarians, the Indian diaspora, and university students.