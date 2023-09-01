Hanuman mural sparks row in Gujarat

Knelt down with folded hand position of Lord Hanuman before a mortal saint who was alive just 200 years ago has offended the sentiments of many devotees here.

The offensive mural has been depicted at the famous Salangpur Hanuman Temple in Botad district, which was recently renovated at a cost of several crores of rupees.

Reflecting sentiments of the people, eminent preacher Morari Bapu too has objected to such a depiction of Lord Hanuman knelt down before Sahajananda Swami.

Several other religious leaders have also voiced their concern about such a ‘demeaning’ posture of Lord Hanuman in the mural, depicted on the pedestal of his 54-feet statue unveiled on Hanuman Jayanti in April this year.

Without naming any sect or religious body, preacher Morari Bapu has said that people should speak up against such “disservice to religion.”

Unfazed by the controversy, the Swaminarayan sect has hit back by saying that the critics cannot digest the development that has taken place in Salangpur during last two years.

“People unhappy about it can approach the court,” said temple trust president Devprakash Swami.

Meanwhile, a delegation of local religious leaders has submitted a memorandum to Botad District Collector urging him to arrange the removal of the offensive mural.