Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday showed his disapproval on high absenteeism among its members despite listing of starred questions and called it a “sorry state of affairs” while cautioning the members against repeating the same.

In a rare instance, Rajya Sabha during Question Hour was adjourned for lunch five minutes before schedule at 12.55 pm on account of absence of six members whose starred questions were listed for today.

“Hon’ble members, I am sorry, I have to make an observation. This is happening time and again. Fifteen starred questions, six were absent. After having asked the question if they are absent, it is a sorry state of affairs,” Naidu said.

Terming it as a serious matter, the House Chairman said that those seeking oral replies should be present at the time Ministers answer them.

The Chairman allowed supplementary questions in respect of four starred questions listed against four of the seven absentees. In effect, 12 of the 15 starred questions listed for the day were orally answered.

Earlier also Naidu had pulled up MPs for their conduct in the House.

Not many days ago, he advised members to not display any objects during discussions or speech. He has on many occasions advised the members to not speak out of turn or without permission of the Chair.