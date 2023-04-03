Hakim inaugurates drinking water project plant in Chandannagar

Mr Firad Hakim on Saturday evening inaugurated a drinking water supply project plant at Boraichanditala in Chandannagar, which will ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply to all the 33 wards of Chandannagar town.

The drinking water project has come up on 114 kathas of land area, in a joint venture of the central and state governments at an expense of Rs 60 crores.

The increase in high rise buildings, appartments and ever increasing population led to the set-up of another drinking water supply project to meet the drinking water demand.

Earlier, orders had been issued to the high rise buildings and apartments not to sink their own borewells. This drinking water project will ensure high pressure water supply to the high rise appartments, said Ram Chatterjee, the mayor of Chandannagar.

Mr Hakim, the Minister of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs and Housing said state chief minister Mamata Banerjee have given first priority to ensuring supply of drinking water to every household and in 12 years, 104 drinking water supply projects have been set up.

With the launch of this drinking water supply project all the 33 wards of Chandannagar corporation will enjoy non-interrupted drinking water supply, he said.

Mr Hakim added that state minister Mr Indranil Sen who is also the MLA of Chandannagar is doing a wonderful job. He is doing his best to serve the people of his constituency.

He added that the people of the state have blessed Mamata Banerjee for her tirelessly efforts to take beneficiary schemes to every door steps.

The unnecessary hue and cry raised by the opposition parties will have no effect on the common people since the people want progress and development. The TMC Maa Maati Manush government is the symbol of progress and development, he said.