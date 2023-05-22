Haj 2023: First batch of 381 Hajis from India leaves for Saudi Arabia

The first batch of 381 Haj pilgrims from India left for the Saudi Arabi for the holy pilgrimage from the Indira Gandhi International Airport on late Sunday night.

Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi and Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena flagged off the first batch of Hajis from Indira Gandhi International Airport. “For the first time, 4,314 women are going for Haj without a mahram, which shows women empowerment,” said Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakashi Lekhi, adding that the Ministry of Minority Affairs has made good arrangements for the Hajis.

The Lieutenant Governor said about 2600 people are going for Haj this year from Delhi alone.

Ministry of Minority Affairs Smriti Irani, who was the Chief Guest on the occasion congratulated the Hajis.

Saudi Ambassador to India, Shaqli Bin Eid Al Hussaini, President of Delhi Haj Committee Kaushar Jahan and many other prominent people were also present.

Delhi Haj Committee has taken several initiatives for the ease of pilgrims including a special camp to boost physical fitness. “A special camp with a focus on physical fitness was organised for those travelling from Delhi. A fitness camp was held with trainers imparting training including in yoga asanas,” a source told ANI earlier in the month.

Also, to ensure that there is no congestion at the Delhi airport, the embarkment point for the Hajis has been kept at Haj Manzil instead of the airport.

Those travelling on the flight for the pilgrimage will then be taken in buses from the place to the airport on the day of the travel.

Doctors have also been placed at the Haj Manzil for easy medical access and for giving medical certificates that are needed for travel, the sources said earlier.

A banking counter has also been set up at the embankment point should the travellers need any foreign currency exchange.

Special arrangements have also been made to take senior citizens among Haj pilgrims to the boarding gate.

A special passage will be created to ensure smooth transit of the Haj passengers to the boarding gate, the sources had said.

There has been a significant rise in the number of women travelling for Haj and without a mahram (without a male support traveller). Of nearly 4000 women who have registered without Mahram this year, 39 are travelling from Delhi.

From about 8000 Haj pilgrims last year from Delhi, the number of passengers who will be embarking on the pilgrimage is thrice the number.

As per the available data, more than 22,000 will travel for the annual pilgrimage this year from the national capital.

ANI reported in March that for the first time in the history of the Haj pilgrimage, 4,314 women have applied to go on the pilgrimage without a ‘Mehram’ or male guardian with blood relation.

The Saudi Arabian government, in October, announced that Mehram — a male blood relative with whom marriage is not permissible — is no longer required to accompany a woman pilgrim from any part of the world.

Earlier in the month, sources said since the Narendra Modi government came to power, several initiatives have been taken for ease of Haj pilgrims. The Modi government did away with the Haj subsidy and announced they would use that money for the education of the girl child.