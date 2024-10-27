Gurukul schools to be revived across UP: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scholarship scheme at the Sampurnanand Sanskrit University here on Sunday whereby Rs 586 lakh will be distributed among 69,195 students pursuing Sanskrit studies across the state.

On the occasion, the chief minister announced his government’s plan to revive residential Gurukul-style Sanskrit schools throughout Uttar Pradesh. Highlighting Sanskrit’s potential as a language for science and technical education, he said advocating Sanskrit is akin to advocating humanity. He alleged that previous governments neglected Sanskrit education.

Addressing the gathering, Yogi Adityanath said, “Sanskrit is not just “Devvani” (language of the divine), but also a scientific language that can apply to modern fields like computer science and artificial intelligence.”

Stating that the unique characteristic of Sanskrit makes it simple and technically adaptable, he affirmed his government’s commitment to its preservation and promotion.

Explaining the scholarship scheme’s significance, the chief minister noted that previously, only 300 Sanskrit students were eligible for scholarships, that too, with age restrictions. The new initiative aims to extend the benefits of the scholarship to all eligible students. He instructed all students to open bank accounts to ensure direct and secure transfer of scholarship funds.

Highlighting the significance of Sanskrit and Indian cultural heritage, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced plans to reintroduce the Gurukul education system across Uttar Pradesh.

He said, “This traditional system is the country’s true strength and can propel India to global leadership.”

The chief minister declared that the Gurukul institutions would receive additional support, with special assistance provided to those offering free accommodations and meals for students. These institutions will also have the autonomy to recruit qualified Acharyas.

Earlier, during his one-day visit to Varanasi on Sunday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Shri Kashi Vishwanath and Kaal Bhairav temples and performed rituals. The Vishwanath Temple Administration welcomed the chief minister, honouring him with a traditional garment (Ang Vastra) and a memento.

After the puja, CM Yogi sought Baba Vishwanath’s blessings for the prosperity and development of Uttar Pradesh. His visit included a heartwarming moment as he handed out toffees to children gathered outside the temple, bringing smiles to young faces.