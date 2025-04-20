Gurdwara vandalised with pro-Khalistan graffiti in Canada

A gurdwara was vandalised with pro-Khalistan graffiti in Canada’s Vancouver, causing anger among the local Sikh community.

The incident took place at the Khalsa Diwan Society (KDS) gurdwara, also known as the Ross Street Gurdwara.

Condemning the vandalism, the KDS in a post on X wrote, “During Sikh Heritage Month and Khalsa Sanja Diwas – a time for celebration and unity – it is sad to see that elements of extremism continue to rear their ugly heads.

The gurdwara administration also shared a photograph along with the post which showed “khalistan zindabaad” spray painted on the wall of the gurdwara.

In a statement, the KDS said, “It is a painful moment in our community’s history as we gather to celebrate Khalsa Sajna Diwas-a day that symbolizes the strength, unity, and resilience of Sikhs. On Saturday, April 19, we were shocked to witness an act of vandalism at our beloved Ross Street Gurdwara. A small group of Sikh separatists, advocating for Khalistan, defaced our sacred walls with divisive slogans like khalistan zindabad.”

This act is part of an ongoing campaign by extremist forces that seek to instill fear and division within the Canadian Sikh community, it said.

“Their actions undermine the values of inclusivity, respect, and mutual support that are foundational to both Sikhism and Canadian society. What occurred on April 19 is not only an attack on our gurdwara but also an assault on the legacy our ancestors built-a legacy grounded in hard work, unity, and peaceful coexistence,” the KDS said.

It further said, “These extremists are undermining the dreams and sacrifices of our elders, who worked tirelessly to create a strong, thriving community in a country that celebrates diversity and freedom. Their actions seek to divide us, contrary to the unity and peace we hold dear as Canadians. We cannot-and will not let these forces of division succeed.”

The KDS has called upon all Canadians, Sikhs, and people of goodwill to stand together in the face of this extremism.

“We must denounce these acts and reaffirm our shared commitment to the values of peace, unity, and respect. This attack is an attack on all of us-on the very unity that makes Canada strong. Let us unite against division and extremism, for the future we all share,” it said.