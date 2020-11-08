A significant change in the course of politics has come in Jammu and Kashmir after more than a year of abolition of Article 370 as the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration has said that its constituents including National Conference and People’s Democratic Party would jointly contest the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) elections.

“Despite the abruptness of timing and the suddenness to complete everything within one month, we have unanimously decided to contest these elections unitedly,” said PAGD spokesperson and People’s Conference Chairman Sajad Lone.

The DDC elections are scheduled to held over eight phases beginning from November 28. Each DDC will comprise elected members from 14 territorial constituencies.

“This is the most sacred space in democracy and we will not allow it to be murdered or molested,” Lone said.

“We will discuss the modalities, administrative rules, etc tomorrow. Dr Sahib (PAGD chairperson and NC president Dr Farooq Abdullah) will release every single name with his own hands,” he said.

The PAGD has decided to incorporate in its agenda the return of migrant Kashmiri Pandits to the Kashmir Valley. It has also decided to fight for the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits at all levels.

“I have been invited to meet the constituents of the Gupkar declaration today. The alliance has decided to fight for the return of the migrant Kashmiri Pandits as part of its agenda.

“The alliance leaders have also decided that in any future government formed by the constituents in J&K, one per cent of J&K’s annual budget would be reserved for the return of the migrants to their homeland,” informed Satish Mahaldar, chairman of a voluntary organisation that called for the return, reconciliation and rehabilitation of migrant Pandits on Saturday while talking to IANS.

The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration was formed by Dr Farooq Abdullah barely a couple of days after Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti, was released from the detention, on October 13, that lasted for more than a year since August 5, 2019, when the Narendra Modi led Central Government abrogated Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution that granted special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The signatories to the PAGD are Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Sajad Lone of the People’s Conference, Muzaffar Shah of the Awami National Conference and Javid Mustafa of the People’s Movement.