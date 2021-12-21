Gupkar Alliance dubs proposals of delimitation commission “divisive”

The 5-party Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Tuesday said that the draft proposals of the delimitation commission were “divisive” and would further widen the wedge between Jammu and Kashmir and New Delhi.

These proposals were neither in the interest of people of J&K, they said.

The PAGD leaders, including Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami and others met here this morning to discuss the draft proposal to increase 6 assembly seats in Jammu and one in Kashmir.

CPI(M) leader, Tarigami, who is spokesperson of the PAGD, said “we reject” these proposals and the PAGD will hold a peaceful protest demonstration in Srinagar on 1

January 2022 against the proposals of delimitation commission.

Tarigami said “We are not against empowerment of the people of Jammu. But delimitation should be done on the basis of fresh census and not on that which was held in 2011. We are not against reservation for ST communities. Seats should be increased on the basis of population,” he asserted.

He said that the hurry in which the delimitation exercise was being conducted on the basis of an old census raises doubts on the intentions of BJP.

Tarigami said that abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A in Jammu and Kashmir was done without taking stakeholders of J&K and Ladakh into confidence and described it an “unconstitutional step”.

“Everyone is aware that many among us have challenged the Reorganization Act of Jammu and Kashmir in the Supreme Court and Government of India should have not gone forward with this commission in a hurried manner as it is neither in national interest and nor in the interest of people of Jammu and Kashmir,” PAGD leaders said.

“Unfortunately, the constitutional frame of delimitation, including census have been ignored in proposal of delimitation commission,” they said, adding that the delimitation in J&K should be as per fresh census across the country.

“There should be some criteria during delimitation as per population and laws meant for it should be followed in letter and spirit,” they said.

PAGD further clarified that NCs Farooq Abdullah and other members of commission reiterated in the meeting of commission that the proposal is not as per the wishes and interest of people and is just a step to create wedge on regional and community basis.

“This is part of agenda of BJP to divide people,” PAGD leaders alleged, saying that the draft if implemented is set to create further wedge between J&K and New Delhi.