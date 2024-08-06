Gunfight between security forces, terrorists breaks out in Jammu’s Udhampur district

The security forces and a group of terrorists are locked in a fierce encounter in the Basantgarh area of the Udhampur district of Jammu.

Initial reports suggest that three to four heavily armed terrorists are trapped in the Khaned area in the cordon of a joint team of security forces comprising the Army, the CRPF and the J&K Police.

According to the police, security forces have established contact with the hiding terrorists in the upper reaches and trapped them in the forested area.

According to DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range Rayees Bhat, a search operation was carried out in the early hours of Tuesday after specific input about the presence of terrorists was received.

The DIG wrote on X; “After specific input was gleaned regarding movement in the area, a SADO was launched in the wee hours today by our parties; contact has been established with a group of terrorists in Khaned area of PS Basantgarh. Operation underway”.

Further details of the encounter are awaited.

It is worth mentioning that the security forces have been receiving inputs about movement of Pakistani terrorists on the upper reaches of the Doda, Kathua and Udhampur districts where they attacked security forces personnel last month.