Gun running racket busted in Odisha

The Boudh district police on Tuesday arrested an arms smuggler and made a seizure of unlawfully procured arms and live ammunition in a pre-dawn raid at his house in Saleipada village under Manamunda police station jurisdiction.

The 27-year-old arms smuggler identified as Seshadev Bindhani was arrested on the basis of specific intelligence feedback. He used to supply illegal arms to criminals in Boudh, Kandhamal and Nayagarh districts.

A large-size country made pistol, one country made pistol (small), four numbers of country made guns (single barrel muzzle loading), and several manufacturing articles were seized during the raid. Besides, three gelatin sticks were also confiscated from his house.

The modus operandi of the arms smuggler and the source of procurement of the illegal arms are being looked into, said police officials.