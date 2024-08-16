Gujarat: Two migrant children die after falling into well

Two migrant children lost their lives after allegedly falling into a 60-foot deep well in Nana Mahika village in Rajkot district of Gujarat.

The victims, Hrithik Jadav, aged 4, and his cousin, Ashwin Jadav, aged 2, were the children of a migrant family working in the paddy fields of one Dhiru Virdia.

The migrant family, hailing from Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh, came to Gondal taluka three months ago for work.

According to sources, the children played near the well when they accidentally fell into it.

“The tragic discovery was made when the children’s father, who had been harvesting crops nearby, noticed their shoes floating in the water while searching for them. Despite their efforts, only one child’s body was initially retrieved by his father using a makeshift device. In contrast, the Gondal Municipal Fire Brigade team recovered the second body shortly after,” sources said.

“The bodies were subsequently taken to Gondal Government Hospital for post-mortem examination by an ambulance provided by Shivam Public Trust. The Gondal Taluka Police have initiated an investigation into the incident’s circumstances,” sources added.