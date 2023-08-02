Gujarat nabs 3 Bengal natives for terror links

Three natives of West Bengal have been arrested from Rajkot by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for their alleged links with the Al Queda terrorist organisation.

The trio picked up by the ATS team on Tuesday were working at Rajkot’s jewellery manufacturing units which employ several artisans from West Bengal for their skills available at cheap rates.

The three accused have been identified as Aman Malik, Abdul Shukur Ali and Saif Nawaz. They were allegedly running the Al Qaeda module in Gujarat, the ATS said.

Aman Malik reportedly hails from Hooghly district while Saif Nawaz and Abdul Shukur Ali are from Bardhaman district. But the police suspect that these may not be their real identities.

According to the ATS, these three nabbed were engaged in radicalisation of youth and recruiting people for the Al Queda.

A country-made semi-automatic pistol, ten cartridges and five mobile phones have been recovered from the arrested trio.

Their further interrogations by the ATS are likely to reveal more gameplan of the terror module.

These arrests were made following inputs received from interrogations of four Bangladeshi nationals arrested earlier in May for illegal infiltration into India.