The trending figures for the local body elections in six Municipal Corporations in Gujarat on Tuesday show that the ruling BJP is leading in the majority of the seats even as the counting is in progress.

However, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has sprung some surprising results in Surat as it secured wins in two wards of the Surat Municipal Corporation in ward numbers 4 and 16 where all its eight candidates won with huge margins over the BJP and Congress.

The BJP is leading in 141 seats, Congress in 40 seats, AAP in 16 seats and All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) in four seats out of the 201 trending seats in the initial rounds.

The final results for a total of 576 seats will be declared on Tuesday evening.

In Rajkot, BJP has won all the 24 seats of six wards.

In Ahmedabad, the BJP won the Sardarnagar, Jodhpur, Thaltej, Gota and eastern Ahmedabad wards winning all 20 seats.

The Dariyapur ward was captured by the Congress and it is also leading in Danilimda and Behrampura wards.

In Bhavnagar, out of the total 52 seats, the BJP is leading in 32 seats.

A skirmish was reported between the Congress workers, candidates and the police at the counting centre in Ahmedabad. Congress complained against the police that it was facilitating and letting the BJP workers to have their cellphones inside the counting centre.

In Surat, out of the total 120 seats, the BJP is leading in 40 seats, Congress 4 and AAP 19, and the counting in the rest of the seats was being taken up.

In Vadodara, the BJP is leading in 33, Congress 7 and in Ahmedabad the BJP is leading in 71 and the Congress in 13 seats.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has won three seats in Ward 6 of the Jamnagar Municipal Corporation.

