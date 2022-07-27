Follow Us:
Gujarat hooch tragedy: Cong, AAP move suspension notices in RS

IANS | New Delhi | July 27, 2022 11:44 am

Photo: IANS

Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have moved suspension of business notices on Gujarat hooch tragedy issue in Rajya Sabha under rule 267.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Congress MP Shakti Singh Gohil have given notices. While T. Siva of DMK has given notice on hike of petroleum products.

According to reports, after drinking illicit liquor 22 persons have died in Botad district, six in Ahmedabad rural areas, while two deaths are suspicious. In these connections, three FIRs have been lodged, one each with Barwala, Ranpura and Dhandhuka.

“Rojid Village Panchayat had earlier complained to local police about the hooch activity, and police carried out raids six times. I this regard, FIRs were filed and two bootleggers were arrested,” Ashish Bhatia, Gujarat’s Director General of Police (DGP) had said.

