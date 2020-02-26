The Gujarat government has given a post-retirement promotion to former IPS officer DG Vanzara to the post of Inspector General (IG) on Tuesday.

Dahyaji Gobarji (DG) Vanzara had retired from the IPS as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) on May 31, 2014, after eight years in jail for his alleged involvement in fake encounters by Gujarat Police during Narendra Modi government in the state. However, in 2017 and 2019, the CBI courts had acquitted him of all charges in two fake encounter killing cases after Modi government came to power in centre. Vanzara is now entitled to pension and arrears of salary pending from September 2007.

According to The Indian Express, the notification order issued by Sangeeta Singh, additional chief secretary to the Government of Gujarat, Home Department said, “Shri DG Vanzara, IPS (GJ 1987) who has been retired in DGIP Grade on 31.05.2014 is promoted to the IGP grade with deemed date in the Pay Band 4 : Rs 37400-67000, Grade pay Rs 10000 (pre-revised) with effect from 29.09.2007. The orders regarding payment of arrears with respect to deemed date promotion to Shri DG Vanzara IPS (GJ 1987) will be issued separately by the Home Department.”

An IPS officer of 1987 batch, Vanzara along with RK Pandian and Dinesh MN (Rajasthan cadre) was first arrested in April 2007 by a team of Gujarat CID for his alleged involvement in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh, his wife Kauser bi and Tulsiram Prajapati’s fake encounter case. He was later also charged for the encounter killing of Ishrat Jahan and three others.

Vanzara was lodged in Sabarmati Central Jail following his arrest in 2007. In November 2012, he was transferred to Mumbai’s Taloja jail after the Supreme Court shifted the trial in the Sohrabuddin case. In June 2013, the CBI arrested Vanzara in the Ishrat Jahan case and brought him back to Sabarmati jail. In September 2014, he was granted bail in the Sohrabuddin case by the Bombay High Court, and in February 2015, he walked out of jail after a CBI Special Court allowed his bail plea in the Ishrat case.

Then in 2017, Vanzara was acquitted of all charges in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh case and in May 2019, a CBI court acquitted him in the Ishrat Jahan’s fake encounter case as well.

It should be noted that Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was the then Gujarat home minister lost his job, was exiled from his home state, and was arrested after being named by the CBI as one of the main accused in the triple murder of Sohrabuddin Sheikh, his wife, Kauser Bi, and his associate, Tulsiram Prajapati

According to The Telegraph, The CBI took over the case in 2010 and in its charge sheet it details how Sohrabuddin was a criminal and extortionist with close links with the Gujarat police and politicians. His extortion racket was focused on marble traders in Rajasthan. But when he began getting out control, the Gujarat cops decided to eliminate him.