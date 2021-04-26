Gujarat deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, who was admitted with Covid-19 symptoms to a government-run hospital on Friday, has created a social media storm with his Twitter remark.

Soon after getting admitted to the U N Mehta Hospital, Nitin Patel, who is also the health minister, twitted that he had shown mild symptoms and got admitted as his RT-PCR reports were positive.

The social media soon questioned why the deputy CM was allotted a bed at the hospital with only mild symptoms while much more serious patients are made to wait outside the hospital for hours.

Such unsavoury controversy has hit the state when the daily Covid-19 cases have crossed the 14,000 mark with 1.08 lakh active cases. Amidst long queues of ambulances outside hospitals and dead bodies waiting for cremations, several reports about black marketing of crucial drugs, injections and oxygen cylinders are pouring in from different corners of the state.

One doctor and three others have been arrested in Surat for black-marketing of Remdisivir injections to needy patients.