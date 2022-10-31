Gujarat Bridge Collapse: Arvind Kejriwal cancels road show in Haryana’s Adampur

In the wake of Morbi bridge collapse tragedy where over 100 people lost their lives and many got injured, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has cancelled all his programmes, including the scheduled roadshow in Haryana’s Adampur,.

The programmes were scheduled for the upcoming bypoll in the assembly seat for which Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Kejriwal’s two-day visit to Gujarat had concluded on Sunday.

The Adampur Assembly seat fell vacant after Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned from his traditional seat and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). AAP is trying to get a foothold in Haryana and eying on the bypoll in Adampur and upcoming Panchayat and Zila Parishad elections in the state.

“Very sad news is coming from Gujarat. Many people are reported to have fallen into the river due to the collapse of the bridge in Morbi. I pray to God for their life and health,” tweeted Kejriwal on Sunday after the collapse of the 230-metre-long suspension bridge in Morbi.

गुजरात से बेहद दुःखद खबर मिल रही है। मोरबी में ब्रिज टूट जाने से कई लोगों के नदी में गिर जाने की खबर है। भगवान से उनकी जान और स्वास्थ्य की प्रार्थना करता हूँ। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 30, 2022

On Monday morning, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi informed that the death toll in the mishap had gone up to 132 and informed that a criminal case has been registered in connection with the incident.

Gujarat Chief Minister has constituted a high-powered committee to investigate the bridge collapse.

Briefing mediapersons here, Sanghavi said, “The death toll in the Morbi hanging bridge collapse incident has gone up to 132. The Chief Minister has constituted a high power committee yesterday itself while leaving Ahmedabad. All officers, posted at different locations, were asked to report at Morbi by 2 am. The investigation is going on.”

According to the details from the district administration, after the mishap, the system was immediately activated and rescue operations started with the help of locals.

Besides this, teams from other places also started arriving at the spot. Around 40 doctors from various health centres, Rajkot PDU Hospital and Surendranagar Civil Hospital started emergency treatment of the injured at the Morbi Civil Hospital.

After the collapse of the bridge, the Rajkot Municipal Corporation boat and rescue materials including life jackets reached Morbi and started the rescue operation.

Emergency ambulances from Rajkot, Jamnagar, Junagadh Metropolitan Municipality and Morbi Municipality were running throughout the night to bring the injured to the hospital immediately.

Several private ambulances were also involved in the rescue operation. Army team from Surendranagar joined with its three ambulances and equipment, informed the officials.

(With inputs from ANI)