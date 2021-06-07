As the second COVID-19 wave seems to be receding, Gujarat on Monday has begun the unlocking process. The state has decided to open government offices, schools, and courts.

Gujarat recorded 848 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, and the active caseload has come down below 20,000.

The state government has decided to allow full functioning of all its offices including the state secretariat in Gandhinagar with one hundred percent capacity. Moreover, it has also reopened schools on Monday as the new academic year began.

The administration has not allowed students in these schools but only the teaching and administrative staff. The teaching will continue in online mode.

Meanwhile, Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS) and the Bus Rapid Transport System (BRTS) too resumed services in Ahmedabad on Monday with 50% capacity.

The Gujarat high court has also decided to resume hearings but they will only be in online form and only for urgent and public interest cases. However, the lower courts will be functional from Monday and online hearing in these courts will be permitted where the court premises are situated in containment areas.

Moreover, places of attraction like the Statue of Unity (SOU) at Kevadiya colony, Jungle Safari Park, children’s park will also be reopened from Tuesday.

(With IANS inputs)