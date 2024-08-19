Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh mark the last Monday of ‘Shravan’ with devotees flocking to Shiva temples

On the final Monday of the holy month of Shravan, devotees across Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh flocked to Shiva temples to offer their prayers.

In Gujarat’s Navsari district, the historic Somnath Temple in Bilimora saw long queues of worshippers, including both Hindus and Muslims, eager to seek blessings.

The 1,600-year-old temple, home to a ‘Swayambhu’ (self-manifested) Shivling, holds significant religious importance, especially during Shravan, when devotees travel from afar to participate in rituals and fairs held at the temple.

Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh, the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain also witnessed a large gathering of devotees on this auspicious day. The temple, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva, is a major pilgrimage site, particularly during the month of Shravan, drawing worshippers from across the country.

Shravan month is considered the month of Lord Shiva. It is believed that the devotees who worship Lord Shiva this month receive many blessings. During the Shravan month, a day of Shivratri is also celebrated and the importance of Shravan Shivratri is the same and equal to that of the yearly Shivratri.

This sacred month, typically falling between July and August, is a period of worship, fasting and pilgrimage dedicated to the Lord Shiva.

Shravan holds a special place in Hindu mythology as the month when Lord Shiva is believed to have consumed the poison that emerged from the churning of the ocean (Samudra Manthan), saving the universe from its toxic effects.

Devotees undertake fasts and offer prayers to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva during this period. The cooling rains of Sawan are symbolic of Shiva’s compassion and benevolence.