Guinness World Record of ‘Classical Dance Relay Marathon’ in MP

As many as 139 classical dancers created a Guinness World Record of a ‘Classical Dance Relay Marathon’ by performing continuously for 24 hours, nine minutes, and 26 seconds at the inauguration of the 51st International Khajuraho Dance Festival in Madhya Pradesh, said state government officials.

Officials of the Guinness Records handed over the certificate of the world record to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav at the festival on Thursday evening.

According to state government officials, the Guinness World Record attempt began at 2:34 PM on February 19 and concluded at 2:43 PM on February 20 with dance practitioners performing continuously for 24 hours and 9 minutes. This monumental achievement has now been registered in the name of Madhya Pradesh.

A total of 139 dancers participated in the event, presenting Kathak, Kuchipudi, Mohiniyattam, Odissi and Bharatanatyam, in a grand Classical Dance Relay Marathon. The final performance featured Bharatanatyam and the Guinness World Records team officially certified it as a world record, presenting the certificate to Chief Minister Dr Yadav.

Following this, all 139 dancers performed a synchronised presentation of Tarana ‘Anant’.

Chief Minister Dr Yadav stated that the grand classical dance marathon, dedicated to the worship of the divine and now a Guinness World Record, would elevate the prestige of dance practitioners. He emphasised that this achievement is a proud moment for the country’s culture and artists as well as a significant means to preserve cultural heritage and gain international recognition.

He asserted that the continuous 24-hour 9-minute 26-second dance performance by 139 artists has not only inspired art practitioners but also strengthened government initiatives to preserve culture and heritage.

He highlighted that classical dance was originally created as a form of devotion to the divine. The CM said that Kathakali portrays Lord Krishna’s Raas Leela and life events, while Lord Nataraja’s Tandava and Ananda dances symbolise cosmic energy.

Dr Yadav noted that the Guinness World Record reflects the continuity of time through an uninterrupted classical dance performance, similar to how galaxies move towards black holes and celestial bodies remain in constant motion.