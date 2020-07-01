A wedding ceremony has proved to be one of the worst cases of Coronavirus super spreader in Bihar due to which over 100 persons got infected and the bridegroom died two days after the marriage.

It took the administration a lot of time and effort to detect and break the chain. A total of 369 persons took part in the wedding event, said the officials.

A health department official said 79 persons, who attended the wedding event together on Monday were found coronavirus positive. Another 24 persons have also been found infected by contact tracing.

A resident of the Dehpali village in Paliganj, nearly 50 km from Patna, who worked as a software engineer in Gurugram, returned to his village on May 12 to get married. Two days after the marriage on June 15, the bridegroom died. However, the cause of his death is not yet known.

After the administration came to know about this, the officials started tracing the people who attended the ceremony.

Paliganj Sub-Divisional Health Officer Prajit Kumar said some patients were sent to Bemeti, Phulwarisharif and most have been sent to Bihta. Chiranjeev Pandey, Block Development Officer, Paliganj, said on Tuesday that many mohallas have been sealed.

This comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged the people of the country to take all necessary precautions and warned against complacency in handling the situation.

In his address to the nation, PM Modi also noted that ever since Unlock 1 got underway in the country, negligence in personal and social behaviour has been increasing.

“Earlier, we were more cautious about the use of masks, ‘do gaj doori’ (physical distancing) and washing hands several times a day for 20 seconds… We see that that is not happening as strictly anymore. That is a sign of worry. This is a serious matter, and we must ensure that we maintain the discipline,” he said.

He further said that people not following rules need to be stopped and made aware of the problems and warned, “Nobody is above rules in India, even if it is the leader of the nation.”

