Grenade attack on police post in Jammu ahead of Independence Day

Terrorists, on Tuesday, tossed a grenade at a police post in the mountainous Gool region in the Ramban district of Jammu. Luckily, the grenade missed its target and hence no damage was caused. However, security forces are concerned over the attack since it came ahead of the Independence Day.

Assistant Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu Mukesh Singh said a letter was found in which the Jammu Kashmir Ghaznavi Force (JKGF), a terrorist outfit, has claimed the responsibility for the attack.

Meanwhile, the Army and the Special Operations Group (SOG) cordoned off the area and launched a manhunt to track down the terrorists involved in the incident.

The ADGP said that the “grenade blast has occurred near the premises of Indian Police Force which falls under the jurisdiction of the Gool police station. A letter has also been found claiming it to be done by JKGF. The teams of the SOG and the Army have been mobilised for cordon and search. A case has been registered and investigation is in progress.”

It is worth mention that the police post was attacked several times when terrorism was on its peak in Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces succeeded in wiping out terrorism in the districts of Ramban, Reasi, Rajouri, Poonch, Doda, and Kishtwar in the Jammu division but attempts were being made to revive terror in these areas.

A Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) activist, Talib Hussain, among four Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were arrested in the Reasi district few days ago with a cache of arms and ammunition. The group was given the task by their Pakistani handlers to revive terrorism in the Jammu division.

Meanwhile, alert BSF troops have thwarted yet another infiltration bid by a Pakistani drone in the Kanachak area of the Jammu district.

A BSF spokesman said, while interacting with SNS on Tuesday, “yesterday night on 1 August alert BSF troops fired on an unidentified flying object blinking light at 9:35 pm in the Kanachak area as it tried to cross the international border. While nothing has been found so far, search of the area is on.”

Pakistani drones have been dropping arms, ammunition, and drugs for terrorists in the districts of Jammu, Samba, and Kathua along the international border.

Meanwhile, ADGP Mukesh Singh has reviewed the security situation in the region with the top brass of the Army, the BSF, the CRPF, the CISF, the SSB, the Intelligence Bureau, the J&K Police, and other intelligence agencies in view of the upcoming Independence Day celebrations.

During the meeting, a detailed briefing of the entire event was given by SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli and SSP Security through a Power Point presentation regarding the proposed deployment by the police and security wing at and around the venue and in the Jammu district for a smooth and peaceful conduct of the Independence Day celebrations. Thereafter, a detailed briefing was given by all the officers present in the meeting on overall security assessment and emerging threat perception.

Mukesh Singh highlighted the latest trends in terror activities and urged each agency to work towards meeting the threat. He stressed the need for anti-drone measures, a border deployment grid, and the launching of offensive operations in Rajouri and Kishtwar besides preventive measures in other districts. Joint checkpoints at vulnerable locations and at inter-district boundaries were also stressed.

Among those who attended the meeting were IGP CRPF Jammu Sector, Deputy Director, IB Jammu, BGS 16 Corps, DIG JSK Range, DIG BSF, DIG CISF, DIG SSB, DIG CRPF, SSP Jammu, Addl. DC Jammu, SSP Security, SSP Traffic City, Jammu, Commandant IRP 18th Bn, SO to ADGP Jammu Zone, SSP APCR, Jammu, SP Operations, Jammu, SP PCR, Jammu, representative of Special Bureau, Representative of 26 Infantry Division, Jammu and other officers.