Greetings pour in on Chandrayaan-3 success from world leaders

Several world leaders, including from the neighbourhood, have congratulated India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the successful Moon landing by Chandrayaan-3.

Thanking them for their congratulatory messages on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, Modi said India would continue to explore, learn and share for the betterment of all humankind.

In response to wishes by EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, PM Modi wrote: “Thank you @vonderleyen for the kind words. India will continue to explore, learn and share for the betterment of all humankind.”

In her message, she wrote: “Congratulations to @narendramodi for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3. A historic milestone and a proud moment for the Indian people. India has become a true pioneer in space exploration. This Indian success will benefit researchers all over the world.”

Many leaders, from Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda to Bhutan PM Lotay Tshering to UAE’s Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, conveyed their best wishes to the prime minister on ISRO’s achievement.

“Thank you @PMBhutan Lotay Tshering for the words of appreciation on Chandrayaan-3. India’s space programme will always do whatever is possible to further global well-being,” Modi wrote on X in response to the Bhutan prime minister’s message.

“Gratitude for your wishes President @ibusolih,” the prime minister expressed his gratitude to Maldives president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

PM Modi also thanked Prachanda for his congratulatory message. “Thank you @cmprachanda for the congratulatory message,” he posted in response to Prachanda’s statement on X.

Replying to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Ghar Store’s message, PM Modi said, “Indeed PM @jonasgahrstore. Today is a historic day for the planet.”

The prime minister also thanked Dubai Prime Minister Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his wishes. “Thank you @HHShkMohd. India’s successes are powered by the strengths, skills and determination of 140 crore Indians,” Modi said on X.

He also thanked Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness for his congratulatory message. “Thank you PM @AndrewHolnessJM for the good wishes,” PM Modi said.

In response to Spanish President Pedro Sanchez’s tweet, the prime minister said, “Indeed, through the power of science, India is working towards a brighter future for all. Thank you for the wishes @sanchezcastejon.”

He also thanked Sheikh Zayed for his message.

“I thank HH Sheikh @MohamedBinZayed for his wishes. This milestone is not just India’s pride but a beacon of human endeavour and perseverance. May our efforts in science and space pave the way for a brighter tomorrow for all,” PM Modi said on X.

India scripted history when ISRO’s ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Module (LM) successfully landed on the Moon’s South Pole at 6:04 pm on Wednesday evening. The feat makes India the first country to have landed on this part of the lunar surface.

Now, India has earned a place in record books as the first country to touchdown on the south side of Earth’s only natural satellite.

Chandrayaan-3 mission’s successful soft-landing on the moon has made India the only country to have marked its presence on the lunar South Pole which is considered difficult because of its rough and harsh conditions, and fourth – after the US, China, and Russia – to have successfully landed on the moon’s surface.