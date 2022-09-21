Follow Us:
Greenfield Highway project from Rajasthan/ Gujarat Border to Santalpur section in full progress

The Minister said this stretch is the part of Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor in Gujarat under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-1 & is being built at a project cost of Rs. 2,030 crore.

SNS | New Delhi | September 21, 2022 12:42 pm

Photo: PIB

The project for 6 lane access controlled Greenfield Highway from Rajasthan/Gujarat Border to Santalpur section of NH-754A is in full progress, informed Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari today.

“Once the project is completed, the travel time within this section will reduce by 2 hours and travel distance by 60 Km,” said Gadkari.

He further said reducing pollution level, median & avenue plantation throughout the stretch would enrich the ecosystem and boost SDGs.

The stretch would facilitate easy movement of Border forces/Armed forces/a Military vehicle etc. as it is closer to Indo-Pak Border, he added.

Making New India the hub of World Class Infrastructure, Gadkari said government is actively committed towards transforming India through excellent connectivity & world class infrastructure.

