Grassroots panchayat leaders ask minorities not to flee Kashmir out of fear of targeted killings

Terming targeted killings in Kashmir a conspiracy against Kashmir and Kashmiryat, a large number of grassroots elected Panchayat leaders (Sarpanches and Panches) on Sunday appealed to the minority community people, particularly Kashmiri Pandits, not to leave the valley in panic. Their appeal has come amidst migration of Kashmiri Pandits and Dogras of Jammu following a series of targeted killings across the Kashmir valley.

“We appeal to the minority community people working and living in the valley not to leave Kashmir in fear created by enemies of Kashmir and Kashmiryat. We request our society too to provide all types of help to the people working in diff event villages of the valley, said Panchayat Conference leaders in a statement after the meeting earlier in the morning.

Under the banner of “All J&K Panchayat Conference,” a large number of Sarpanches from the valley gathered in Srinagar to discuss the present situation in the valley after the targeted killings. The meeting was presided over by chairman All J & K Panchayat Conference Shafiq Mir.

While speaking on the occasion, the Panchayat leaders described recent minority killings in the valley as a conspiracy against Kashmir that is known around the globe for its tolerance and brotherhood.

“We condemn these attacks and demand from the government to expose the elements responsible for these acts before the public. We also appeal to all political parties and civil society groups to come together and give the message that the Kashmiris can not allow such things in the land which is known for brotherhood and tolerance”, said Panchayat leaders .

However, Panchayat leaders said that it was the responsibility of the government to build the atmosphere of trust in the society and expose the killers. “ We are one (Kashmiri Hindus and Kashmiri Muslims) and we have to fight it jointly because this is conspiracy against Kashmiryat” they added .