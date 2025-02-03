GRAP III curbs revoked by CAQM with improvement in city’s AQI levels

The Centre’s Commission for Air Quality Management in Delhi-NCR revoked the prohibitory curbs under the stage III of its anti-pollution Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on Monday following an improvement in the city’s air quality.

The Average Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital recorded below 300 mark on Monday, settling at 286, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

After taking note of a downward trend in the AQI levels of Delhi, the Sub-Committee on GRAP held its meeting on Monday and reviewed the air pollution scenario in the region as well as the forecasts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM).

The CAQM order read: “Owing to improvement in mixing height and ventilation coefficient and much favorable meteorological conditions for dispersion of pollutants, the AQI of Delhi has shown a significant improvement.”

It further said, “The AQI of Delhi has been recorded as 286 for 03.02.2025 which is 64 points below the 350 mark to implement the Stage-III as per the extant directives of the Supreme Court.”

It also mentioned the forecast by the weather agencies, which predicts light rain/drizzle and favorable wind conditions in the days to come.

However, the CAQM said the actions under stage l and II of the extant schedule of GRAP shall, however, remain invoked and be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all the agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further.

The sub-committee has asked all the implementing agencies to keep a strict vigil especially intensify measures under the stages I and II of the anti- pollution plan.

With this development four-wheelers (LMVs) that include BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel vehicles are back on roads, which are prohibited under GRAP III.

Similarly, other activities related to construction and demolition works that were not allowed under GRAP 3 can be resumed as per the revised schedule of the anti- pollution plan.