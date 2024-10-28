Goyal to inaugurate ‘Diwali Utsav’ at Lulu Hypermarket in Riyadh

Union Minister Piyush Goyal will Visit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from 29th-30th October, Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a statement on Monday.

This visit aims to further deepen the India-Saudi Arabia strategic partnership and explore new avenues of trade, investment, and economic cooperation, underscoring India’s growing global economic presence, it mentioned.

He will also inaugurate the Diwali Utsav at Lulu Hypermarket in Riyadh, interact with the vibrant Indian community, Indian origin Chartered Accountants and emerging leaders of the Indian diaspora from various walks of life.

Further, the Minister will also unveil the One District, One Product (ODOP) Wall at the Indian Embassy, promoting India’s rich cultural heritage and local craftsmanship on a global scale.

Minister Goyal will also participate in the 8th edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh, a crucial platform that brings together global leaders, investors, and innovators.

The visit to Riyadh for the 8th FII will lay a strong foundation to advance business-to-business engagement and deepen strategic partnerships. His participation will highlight India’s rapid economic growth, its focus on sustainable development, AI, and the immense opportunities in sectors like renewable energy, digital infrastructure, and advanced manufacturing.

On the sidelines of the FII, Goyal will engage with prominent global investors. These interactions aim to strengthen investor confidence, facilitate investment flows, and promote India as a preferred global investment destination, aligning with the Make in India initiative.

Piyush Goyal will also hold bilateral meetings with key Saudi ministers, including the Minister of Commerce, Minister of Industry & Mineral Resources, Minister of Investment, and Minister of Energy, to discuss collaborative efforts in energy transition, digital transformation, and trade facilitation.

He will co-chair the 2nd Ministerial Meeting of the Economy and Investment Committee under the India-Saudi Strategic Partnership Council, focusing on sectors like agriculture, food security, energy, technology, and infrastructure.