Goyal invites Swiss cos to partner in journey of USD 30-35 trillion economy by 2047

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, held several one-on-one meetings with Swiss companies expressing interest in India during his two-day visit to Switzerland.

These included discussions on expansion strategies, setting up new R&D centres, deepening localisation, talent development, and building robust MSME linkages.

During the discussions, many companies conveyed their intent to use India not only as a domestic market but also as a global manufacturing and export base.

Interest was particularly strong in sectors such as advanced manufacturing, industrial automation, clean technology, and healthcare innovation.

Addressing a gathering of leading Swiss industrialists and entrepreneurs, Piyush Goyal invited them to be active partners in India’s journey towards becoming a $30-35 trillion economy by 2047.

Emphasizing India’s evolving global stature, the minister proposed the creation of a dedicated Swiss Enclave in India—a special zone tailored to facilitate and support Swiss businesses establishing a presence in the country.

“I come to meet you with the aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians who dream as high as your towering Alps and who desire a better future. I come with an arm of friendship to the talented engineers, innovators, and entrepreneurs of Switzerland,” he said, underlining India’s youthful demographic, democratic credentials, and robust infrastructure growth as key strengths for foreign investors.

Piyush Goyal pointed to India’s dramatic rise from a $270 billion economy three decades ago to $4 trillion today. He noted that India has added 80 new airports, doubled port and power generation capacity, expanded national highways, and rapidly scaled up solar energy—all of which form the foundation of a resilient, future-ready economy.

The minister also invited Swiss companies, including SMEs and deep-tech innovators, to scale up investments in India by leveraging the new trade architecture offered by TEPA.

He spoke about India’s demographic dividend, globally recognised engineering talent, and robust supply chains, encouraging Swiss industry to anchor R&D, establish local manufacturing bases, and co-create technologies for the Global South.

Referring to TEPA as a “Trust and Efficiency Partnership Agreement,” he emphasized the spirit of complementarity between India and Switzerland and the unique value they can jointly offer to global markets.