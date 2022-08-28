Goyal calls for strong legal and punitive actions against fraudulent activities on the portal

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution and Textiles suggested bringing an end-to-end online fulfillment and payment for all transactions by buyers on GeM and improving monitoring of delivery against timelines.

Goyal was reviewing the progress of the Government e-Marketplace (GeM).

The Minister also emphasized the need to bring all public procurement on the complete online and transparent portal viz GeM for achieving economies of scale and bringing about social inclusiveness by promoting Micro and Small Enterprises.

During the review, it was noted that more than 95% of all the physical order deliveries since Apr’22 happened on time, in cases where online fulfillment and payment were done via GeM.

Besides. Goyal said GeM also plans to use AI-ML to make proactive feature simplifications and product suggestions to buyers to ensure informed decision-making and savings in public spending.

“Significant technical upgrades have been planned by GeM to enable cutting edge use cases and improve user experience on the platform,” stated the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in a press statement.

Several other initiatives by GeM, including MSME inclusion and the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, were appreciated by the Minister.