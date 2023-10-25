Govt’s public welfare schemes foundation of “Ramrajya”: UP CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, said that the double-engine government’s welfare plans are the foundation of ‘Ramrajya’.

Yogi Adityanath said, “After a long wait of 500 years, as Lord Shri Ram is about to be enshrined in his grand temple, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under his leadership, has ensured that the ideals of his kingdom are embraced by providing homes, toilets, food, healthcare, and other essential facilities for crores of poor people. “The government’s public welfare schemes are the foundation of Ramrajya”

CM Yogi addressed the coronation ceremony of Lord Shri Ram organized by Sri Sri Ramlila Samiti, Aryanagar at Mansarovar Ramlila Maidan on Tuesday.

During his address, he said, “The celebrations of Vijayadashami and Diwali are special for this year as after a long wait of 500 years, Lord Ram will be seated in his grand temple in ‘Ayodhyadham’. This generation is fortunate that it is going to see this divine scene. As a result of the positivity of the people, when a double-engine government of one ideology was formed in the Center and the state, the way for the construction of Lord Shri Ram’s temple was paved amicably.”

The Chief Minister said, “Before the enshrinement of Lord Shri Ram in his temple, Prime Minister Modi has put forward the ideals of Ram Rajya in the country. He has provided housing for 4 crore poor people, built 12 crore toilets, distributed free rations to 80 crore people, offered healthcare security worth Rs 5 lakhs to the poor, and provided Rs 5 lakh in case of disaster.”

“The way Vijayadashami is celebrated in villages, towns, streets, and neighbourhoods may vary, but everyone’s deep faith in Lord Shri Ram strengthens their connection with him”, he said.

CM Yogi said, “The presence of negative forces has not been limited to just the Treta Yuga, but in every age, along with divine powers, there have been demonic tendencies. If positive forces unite and walk the righteous path, then the victory of righteousness, truth, and justice will continue to benefit the nation and society.”

He further said, “If disunity or negative forces prevail in society, they manifest in forms such as terrorism, naxalism, extremism, separatism, criminality, lawlessness, and more. Therefore, it is everyone’s responsibility to promote positivity and unity in society.”

The Chief Minister elaborated on Lord Shri Ram’s ideals and quoted Maharishi Valmiki, stating that Lord Shri Ram embodies righteousness. ‘Sanatan Dharma’ encourages us to be dutiful, virtuous, and ethical. Those who oppose Sanatan Dharma are the ones who want to divide society and national unity through caste-based discrimination.

On this occasion, MLC and State Vice President of BJP Dharmendra Singh, MLAs Vipin Singh, Mahendrapal Singh, Pradeep Shukla, District President of BJP Yudhishthir Singh, Metropolitan President Rajesh Gupta, and members of the Ram Lila Committee, including Revati Raman Das, Pushpdant Jain, Ashok Jalan, Shobhit Mohandas, and others, were present.