Govts change, but our policies remain the same: Revanth to investors

Telangana CM, Revanth Reddy, Telangana CM, Investors, Govt Policies, Malabar Gold With neighbouring state Andhra Pradesh trying to lure away investors with offers of land at 99 paise, Reddy subtly reminded industrialists that the state’s industrial policy has remained stable despite successive changes in governments. However, the same could not be said of AP, which saw the previous YSRCP government declining to honour the MoUs signed during the TDP regime, though Reddy stopped short of spelling it out.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Malabar Gold and Diamond manufacturing unit at Maheshwaram in Ranga Reddy district, Reddy said, “Our industrial and investment policies have never changed, though governments may have changed time and again. From 1994 to 2004, a TDP government was in power, while from 2004 to 2014, a Congress government headed by Rajasekhar Reddy garu was in the saddle. From 2014-2023, the government was headed by Chandrasekhar Rao, and now there is a Congress government. Governments change, but we never change our policies or our incentives.”

Advertisement

He then assured investors, saying, “I want to assure every investor that we are here to support you, give incentives, and provide everything you need. Come, invest, and do your business. Telangana means business, it means profit.” Outlining future projects, he said a fourth city will be developed near Maheshwaram. “We will be developing Bharath Future City as the fourth city after Hyderabad, Secunderabad, and Cyberabad,” Reddy said. He also announced that the document on Telangana Rising 2047, outlining the future development of the state, will be released on 9 December, coinciding with the completion of two years of his government.

Advertisement

Reminding gold manufacturers that they have set up their unit in the right state and city, he said the Telugu community was ranked highest in buying gold. He further said, “IT means Hyderabad, pharma means Hyderabad, and 35 percent of bulk drugs are produced in the city. We are legends in IT, we are legends in pharma, and now, we are legends in gold as well.”