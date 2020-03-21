Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Saturday attacked government over its fight against deadly novel coronavirus by saying the government seems to have “underutilized our public and private sector capacities” in fighting COVID-19.

“India will not bow to this painful crisis. Let us stand united in braving this challenge. Together, we will overcome this,” Sonia Gandhi said in a statement over the coronavirus.

“Testing is the key to prevention. In a nation of 130 crore, only 15,701 samples are reported to have been tested so far. Despite ample time, early warnings and lessons from other nations, we appear to have underutilised our public and private sector capacities. This must change. We must begin by testing all cases under surveillance and expand to all other symptomatic cases and those coming into contact with the ones testing positive,” she said in a statement.

“A comprehensive sector wise relief package needs to be announced forthwith by the government including necessary tax breaks, interest subvention and deferment of liabilities. For the salaried class, government and the RBI must consider a deferment of EMIs,” she said.

Earlier, her son and former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has also slammed the government over the steps taken to tackle the deadly virus.

Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and said in Hindi in reply to PM Modi’s suggestion, “The coronavirus is a big attack on our fragile economy. Small and medium entrepreneurs and our daily wage workers are the most affected. Clapping will not help them. Today there is a need for cash relief and tax sops, besides relief in repayment of loans as part of a big economic package. Take immediate steps,”

“I appeal to all fellow Indians to stay at home, unless urgency and exigencies demand otherwise. Special care needs to be taken of the elderly and children to keep them insulated. This decision to remain at home will restrict the transmission of this virus. All of us must spread awareness that frequent hand washing, not touching the face and reporting all flu and influenza like conditions to medical help line or a doctor needs to be adhered to,” Sonia Gandhi further said in the statement.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website, India has recorded 283 cases till 8:30 pm. There were 4 deaths reported due to the deadly virus.

Prime Minister has announced ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm. The country will witness a ‘near-lockdown’ tomorrow as the Indian Railways has announced cancellation of all its passenger trains, Delhi metro will be shut, and every malls, cinema halls will be closed.