Govt to spray Bio Decomposer over 5000 acres of farms to curb crop burning: Gopal Rai

In a step to combat the city’s air pollution, Delhi Government on Thursday launched its annual drive of spraying the Bio-Decomposer solution in farmlands to curb stubble burning, which is a key contributor to winter pollution.

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said that the state government has once again initiated free Bio Decomposer spraying in fields to address this issue, the same process which was done last year, and gave positive results. The decomposer not only helps in managing stubble but also improves soil fertility, he added.

Rai on Thursday launched the drive at Palla village, where he announced that the government will provide free Bio Decomposer spraying over more than 5,000 acres of farmland this year. He said eleven dedicated teams have been formed and the initiative will cover all basmati and non-basmati rice fields in Delhi.

The AAP government has ensured a simplified process for availing the facility where the farmers are only required to fill out a form to participate, and 841 farmers have already done so, the minister informed, adding the government has developed a 21-point Winter Action Plan to address the rising pollution during the winter season.

“Thanks to the efforts of Delhiites and concerned departments, the state has seen a reduction in pollution levels by approximately 34.6 per cent. The number of polluted days decreased from 243 in 2016 to 159 in 2023,” Rai claimed and pointed out that due to the short interval between the rice harvest and wheat sowing, timely action is critical to ensure both effectiveness and better outcomes for farmers.

Awareness campaigns are also being run by the government among farmers to promote the benefits of Bio Decomposer spraying. Also, the government has sourced the special Decomposer powder from the Pusa Institute, and the spraying will be carried out under its supervision, Rai added.