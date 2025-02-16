Govt to set up national cooperative university

The Government of India is setting up a national cooperative university and a bill for the purpose will be tabled before the Lok Sabha in the Budget Session of Parliament.

The proposal is to get the bill approved in the next session, according to Union Minister of State for Cooperation Muralidhar Mohol.

He said in Pune that the Government of India believes and strives to work with the aim that prosperity can be achieved through cooperation.

The minister was speaking at a three-day international conference which was organised by the Union Ministry of Cooperation at the Vaikunth Mehta National Cooperative Society (VAMNICOM) in Pune. The theme of the conference was ‘Generating Prosperity through Cooperatives: Digital Innovation and Value Chain’.

Mr Mohol said, “There has been sustainable development in rural areas due to the cooperative sector. The Government has made special efforts to strengthen the cooperative banks”. He informed that the conference in Pune is the first event by the government in the International Year of Cooperatives.

The United Nations General Assembly has proclaimed 2025 as the International Year of Cooperatives (IYC2025). The year’s theme is “Cooperatives Build a Better World”.

Around 36 delegates from 12 countries, namely, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Lao PDR, Cambodia, Gambia, Kenya, Liberia, Mauritius, Namibia, Sri Lanka and Zambia attended the conference.

In three days, experts gave guidance on topics like digital innovation in cooperatives, introduction of successful cooperatives, challenges and opportunities in the value chain, sustainability in cooperatives, prosperity through cooperatives and global cooperation.