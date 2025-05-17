Govt to launch digital platform for E-filing in trade remedy investigations

The Central government is developing a digital platform to enable the electronic submission of documents in trade remedy investigations.

The platform is expected to go live soon, offering enhanced transparency, efficiency, and ease of access for all stakeholders, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said on the occasion of the 8th Foundation Day of the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR).

On this occasion, the Director General of DGTR applauded the commitment and tireless efforts of the organization’s officers and staff in upholding the integrity of India’s trade remedy ecosystem.

Since 1995, India has initiated over 1,200 trade remedy investigations. The DGTR has played a central role in this process by conducting investigations swiftly, often concluding within a year, to ensure timely relief for affected industries.

Recent interventions have protected domestic sectors, including solar energy and advanced materials, such as solar cells and copper wire rods, from unfairly priced imports and subsidized goods.

Through safeguard duties and quantitative restrictions, the DGTR has also responded to sudden import surges, for products such as palm oil and metallurgical coke, helping stabilize markets and preserve industrial competitiveness. Its proactive approach has been particularly crucial for manufacturing sectors vulnerable to volatile global trade dynamics.

To further support equitable access, the DGTR launched a dedicated Helpdesk in 2019, aimed at assisting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). This initiative has helped smaller businesses navigate the trade remedy processes and helped these industries file applications by addressing technical and data-related challenges.

The DGTR also emphasises transparency and accessibility by providing trade notices, handbooks, and FAQs on its website. These resources clarify procedural aspects and empower domestic industries, foreign exporters, and other interested parties to actively participate in defending their trade interests.

In addition to the above, the DGTR, through its Trade Defence Wing, has effectively contested the imposition of trade remedy measures by foreign trade remedy authorities. These efforts have resulted in either reduced duties or complete relief from such measures on Indian exports, thereby protecting India’s international trade interests.