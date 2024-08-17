Govt to form panel to suggest measures for ensuring safety of healthcare professionals

Amid the ongoing nationwide protest by the doctors demanding to ensure their safety in the wake of rape and murder of a woman postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor at RG Kar Medical College Hospital in West Bengal’s Kolkata,

the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has assured to form a Committee to suggest measures for ensuring the safety of healthcare professionals.

In a statement, the Health Ministry on Saturday said, “The representatives of Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA), Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Resident Doctors’ Associations of Governmental Medical Colleges and Hospitals of Delhi have met the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare at New Delhi in the aftermath of the incident against a resident doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata.”

During their meeting, the Associations have put forth their demands regarding their concern over the safety and security of healthcare workers at the workplace, it said.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has heard the demands of the representatives and assured them of all possible efforts to ensure the security of healthcare professionals, the statement said.

“The representatives of all the Associations were informed that the Government is well aware of the situation and is sensitive to their demands. It was observed that 26 States have already passed legislation for protection of healthcare workers in their respective states,” it said.

The Health Ministry said in view of the concerns expressed by the Associations, it has assured them of constituting a Committee to suggest all such possible measures for ensuring the safety of healthcare professionals.

Representatives of all stakeholders including the State governments will be invited to share their suggestions with the Committee, it said.

The Health Ministry said it has requested the agitating doctors to resume their duties in the larger public interest and in view of the rising cases of Dengue and Malaria.

Notably, on Friday, the Health Ministry said Head of the Institution shall be responsible for filing an FIR in any violence against healthcare worker within six hours of the incident.

In a office memorandum, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Atul Goel said, “Recently it has been observed that violence has become common against Doctors and other healthcare staff in Government hospitals. A number of health workers suffer physical violence during the course of their duty. Many are threatened or exposed to verbal aggression. Most of this violence is done by either patient or patient’s attendants.”

“In view of above, It is stated that in the event of any violence against any health care worker while on duty, the Head of Institution shall be responsible for filing an Institutional FIR within a maximum of six hours of the incident,” Goel said.

The office memorandum was addressed to Director/Medical Superintendent of Central government Hospital/Institutes, Director All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, all other AIIMS and Directors/Principals of all Medical colleges.