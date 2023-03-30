The government on Thursday signed a contract with Bharat Electronics Limited, Bangalore for the procurement of 13 Lynx-U2 Fire Control Systems for the Indian Navy at a total cost of over Rs 1,700 crore under the Buy {Indian – IDMM (Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured)} category.

The Lynx-U2 System is a Naval Gun Fire Control System designed and developed indigenously. It is capable of accurately tracking and engaging targets amidst sea clutter as well as air/surface targets.

The fourth generation, completely indigenous systems, will be installed on New Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels to be built indigenously at Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers and Goa Shipyard Limited.

The move will generate employment of two lakh man-days over a period of four years and encourage active participation of various Indian industries, including MSMEs, thus significantly contributing to the government’s efforts to achieve ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in defence, the Ministry of Defence said.